‘There are no winners in crime’: Sir Viv encourages youths to get involved in meaningful activities

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s only living National Hero and international cricket icon, Sir Vivian Richards, is stressing the importance of sports and encouraging young people to get involved in meaningful activities surrounding their favourite game given the many benefits to be derived.

“This is why I think the golf course is so important, too, with all the youngsters out there and what they have been doing in a positive way. Sports can play such a huge part and I guess all the other things that are of interest, people can try and get them involved with. We try our best at the golf course with the kids and they are magnificent in terms of their manners and being involved in a sport that is positive can basically help them also to gain scholarships to go to the states (USA) for them to fulfill their goals. Whether they come through in the sport or not, there is an opportunity for them to get an education in whatever field is best,” he said.

His plea comes amidst increased violence amongst youth and as the nation prepares for the yuletide season, schools across Antigua and Barbuda have closed their doors in observance of the holidays.

Sir Viv reminded that crime and violence do not pay.

“There is no winner in that particular situation because when you get caught in whatever you’re doing, you’re going to get institutionalised and your life will be taken away. When you kill and hurt other people, the families you put through the pain, not just yours but the other people who suffer. So let’s hope we can clean up our act along these particular lines and look for the more positive things in life,” he said.

The former West Indies captain and one of the most devastating batsman to have ever played the game, Sir Viv urged all to be safe throughout the season.

“Just wishing everyone the very best and to stay as safe as possible. Look out for your friends and neighbours and everyone that is involved because we all have to play our part. We can all help the law fraternity in a big way so let’s be vigilant everyone,” Sir Viv said.

There have been a number of stabbing and chopping incidents over the past few weeks reportedly involving young people belonging to rival gangs.