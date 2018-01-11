Therapist wants new “mindset” to drug abuse

A psychotherapist is calling for a new approach to substance abuse in Antigua and Barbuda. Joy-Ann Harrigan, who specialises in cognitive behavioural therapy, says that the Substance Abuse Prevention Division (SAPD), which is the country’s main department in the fight against drug abuse, cannot be treated like any other government department.

She is suggesting that the division becomes a “therapeutic” environment, much like a rehab centre, that not only disseminates information but provides access to much-needed help. “The regular man in the street… would not have access to Cross Roads if he became an addict but the regular man on the street would have access to going in (to the SAPD) and there would be regular meetings…,” she explained.

Harrigan said that the division must be equipped with the right professionals to help people who are seeking help for substance abuse issues. Lawmen recently made a multi-million-dollar cocaine bust which prompted residents to ask whether that bust pointed to substance abuse issues in Antigua and Barbuda.

