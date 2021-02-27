The Wadadli Pen 2021 Challenge invites reflection on ‘2020’

Spread the love













The Wadadli Youth Pen Prize returns with its latest challenge to writers and artists in Antigua and Barbuda. As in the past, the 1,000-word (maximum) entries – of any literary genre or sub-genre – should be Caribbean in spirit. Entrants can write about anything but there is, also, an optional themed challenge.

The arts often flourish in difficult times as a way of channeling and expressing, also escaping, the turmoil and complexities of that time. For that reason, and the cathartic relief it can offer, Wadadli Pen looks back to ‘2020’, a year which has become a euphemism for struggle and uncertainty, as an optional sub-theme of the 2021 Wadadli Pen Challenge, with a reminder to reflect, imagine, and make it Caribbean. Both written and art-text combos (ie storytelling using both written and visual art) are welcome.

Each year, the winning writer’s name is emblazoned on to the Alstyne Allen Memorial plaque sponsored by the Best of Books. Additional pledged prizes so far this season have been confirmed from the Best of Books, Harper Collins (UK), International award winning Jamaican author Olive Senior, Patricia L Tully of Antigua and Barbuda who has recently published her first book, and past Wadadli Pen winner Daryl George.

Wadadli Pen is launching later than usual this year and without the usual prize confirmations but determined to press on. To support the work by sponsoring a prize or volunteering, contact [email protected]

Wadadli Pen is open in 2021 to entries from anyone of any age resident in Antigua and Barbuda; but reserves the right to single out youth entries for commendation. As usual, Wadadli Pen will also recognize the school with the most submissions.

For full submission details and entry form, visit the Wadadli Pen 2021 tab on the Wadadli Pen blog – http://wadadlipen.wordpress.com

Consistent with its mandate to nurture and showcase the literary and other artists in Antigua and Barbuda, the Wadadli Pen team is, also, once again inviting reader participation in its #readAntiguaBarbuda readers choice book of the year initiative. Vote at the #ReadAntiguaBarbuda 2021 post linked at the Wadadli Pen 2021 tag on http://wadadlipen.wordpress.com

This is the first time the organizers have done the challenge and the readers choice book of the year initiative at the same time; the organisers encourage full participation in this ongoing effort to boost the literary arts.

Submissions due by March 26th 2021.