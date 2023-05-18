The unseen dangers of releasing balloons into the environment

- Advertisement -

By Ruleo Camacho, Marine Ecologist

There are some practices, regardless of how beautiful and well intentioned they are, that need to be stamped out of our society. In particular, the practice of releasing balloons into the environmental realm can have tremendous “knock-on” effects that do more harm than good. The primary ways in which balloons enter the environment are: 1- releasing helium filled balloons at events, which eventually fall back to the ocean, and 2 – not properly disposing of balloons and they are getting washed into the ocean via drainages, etc.

One of the primary environmental concerns of releasing balloons is the impact it can have on our sea turtles. One of the primary food sources for our beloved Critically Endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) is jellyfish. Jellyfish hang in the mid column of the water and drift with the tide. Often, a balloon in the water can be mistaken for a jellyfish by the Hawksbill Turtle and is thus consumed. There is where the problem can get fatal for the turtle. The stomach of the turtle is unable to digest the balloon, which can lead to the turtle feeling full, while not actually being full, leading to the turtle starving.

Dead sea turtle after being entangled by a balloon. (Photo courtesy Justin Williams – The Dodo)

Sometimes, it doesn’t even get that far, as the turtle can choke on the balloon while trying to eat it, resulting in its death. Additionally, due to the strings/ribbon that are used to tie balloons together, these can entangle the adult and juvenile turtles, not just Hawksbills, but the other species including the Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Leatherback Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea). This entanglement can reduce the turtle’s ability to gather food, find a mate or escape predators, thus greatly reducing its chance of surviving in the natural environment.

Hawksbill Turtle with balloon ribbon extending from mouth after it has consumed a balloon. (Photo courtesy MOTE)

Balloons released into the environment affect more than just turtles. A variety of marine and terrestrial organisms can end up consuming these objects, including: birds, fish, sharks, whales, etc., and once consumed can wreak havoc on their overall health and behaviour. The problem is analogous to that of straws and other plastics being released into the environment, which causes major environmental health concerns.

While it is totally understandable the symbology of releasing balloons in celebration or to pay tribute to a loved one, we must consider the impact that these actions play on the environment. Every balloon which is not properly disposed of, or that is released in the atmosphere, has the ability to cause the death of a turtle, shark, whale, dolphin, bird or other organism.

Too often, we as human beings don’t pay attention to the consequences of our actions when these actions affect the environment. Considering that, I am asking you to please be more aware of the unseen dangers that your simple activity can have on the ecosystem and the organisms which inhabit it. The sea turtle you save just may come tell you hi the next time you are at the beach.

Comparison of a balloon to a jellyfish. (Photo courtesy 1millionwomen)