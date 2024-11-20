The Threads of My Heritage: Odessa Whitlock’s Journey in Art and Activism

- Advertisement -

By Azara Lavia

[email protected]

Odessa Whitlock, an Antiguan-American multifaceted artist and senior at Montclair State University, is experiencing a phenomenal year.

With a deep passion for fiber art, her work has been showcased in numerous exhibits across the New York Tri-state area, earning her growing recognition in the art scene. She firmly believes in the transformative power of art as a tool for social change, and she channels this passion into raising awareness about environmental sustainability through her creations.

Known for her vibrant artwork, Odessa is excited about attending Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, November 24 to December 3, where she will showcase some of her existing pieces alongside a new work dedicated to her grandmother, a national icon.

She views this event as an opportunity to network with local artists and buyers, share the richness of her culture, and gain greater recognition within the local creative community.

Speaking to Observer media, the versatile artist said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Antigua and Barbuda Art Week this year. It’s such an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow artists, share my work with the local community, and celebrate the vibrant culture that has always been a source of inspiration for me. Showcasing my new piece dedicated to my grandmother and a national icon feels especially meaningful — it’s a way to honour my roots while sharing my creative journey. I can’t wait to immerse myself in the island’s beauty, exchange ideas, and spark conversations that highlight the transformative power of art.”

She incorporates personal elements, such as her colourful braids and clothing from her youth, into her art, symbolising her cultural heritage and personal history. These once-ordinary materials are transformed into meaningful pieces that honour her past, while shaping her future. Odessa’s art, with intricate details that captivate and engage her audience, sparks deep conversations,.

In the past two years, she has expanded her artistic repertoire into filmmaking.

Her latest short film, Lost Files of Antigua 2029, explores the impact of global warming on small island developing states like Antigua and Barbuda.

The film has been selected as a finalist in two prestigious festivals: the Newark Black Film Festival and Docu-Jam, a youth documentary showcase. Through visual storytelling, she raises critical questions about environmental challenges and potential solutions.

Odessa’s journey into art and upcycling began at Kids Unlimited School in Antigua. Her creativity was nurtured by her grandmother, Miriam Samuel, a veteran craft teacher who introduced her to various art forms at an early age. This foundation inspired her innovative approach to her craft.

While in Antigua, Odessa plans to draw inspiration from the island’s rich natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage to fuel her creative spirit.

She is also passionate about giving back to the community that helped shape her artistic journey.

As a future art teacher, Odessa hopes schools in Antigua and Barbuda will embrace art as a powerful tool for healing, activism and community building. She believes art has the unique ability to spark meaningful conversations about complex social issues and create lasting connections among people.