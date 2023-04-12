The process is flawed: Jones calls for revamping of selection process used by athletics association

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former national athlete, coach and administrator Evans Jones, is calling for an immediate overhaul of the criteria used by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) when selecting national teams.

Jones is calling for the reconstructing of the selection panel as he believes it presents a clear conflict of interest in its current form.

“It is a lot of conflict of interest and not only that, you would have people favouring their athletes because you would have had the president [Everton Cornelius] who is the coach of Wings, you would have had Teddy Daley who is the coach of PSE, you would have had Kesswin Anthony who is the coach of Phoenix Athletics and then you would have had Jamille Nelson who is the coach of Super Nova. So those four persons or four coaches are also four executive members and they are the brunt of the selection committee, inclusive of the president whom I think, sits as the fourth. Whatever ratification of teams selected by the selection committee, goes right back to the executive body,” he said.

His call comes on the heels of public criticism over the de-selection of US-based collegiate 400 meters athlete Kiron O’Garro, who was axed from the 15-member squad just days before the team’s departure for the Bahamas.

Jones said the association erred in their treatment of the young athlete.

“If you would have selected this young man based on what he would have ran indoors then that, to me, means you would have said that we looked at your performance and we would have considered you knowing fully you did not meet the standard. We would have had either six or seven persons being selected who did not make the standards so I for one believe that he should have been given the chance,” the coach sad.

Jones, who is also the assistant director of sports within the Ministry of Sports, suggested a restructuring of the selection panel and a clear guideline on the selection process for all national teams in an effort to make the process more transparent.

“If you have criteria and you put it out to various clubs and the coaches are aware then I personally believe I would have one person from the executive on the selection panel and persons out there who would look at selecting athletes based on their performances. Those persons who are aware of track and field, there are lots of us out there that I know are capable of looking at standards and things like that and how you select and you select them on merit,” he said.

O’Garro, who was selected based on indoor performances, was reportedly removed from the team after his outdoor times did not reflect the standards set by the athletics association.