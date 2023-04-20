‘The need to revolutionise the education system is now’, says OECS Director General

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Director General of the OECS Commission Dr Didacus Jules has called for a transformation of the regional education system to meet the needs of its economic and social development.

The eighth Council of Ministers: Education Meeting began Tuesday with Dr Jules opening the two-day event and calling for “increased autonomy” for teachers and empowerment for parents.

“The demand for 21st century skills and the need to develop a cadre of learners with new, independent digital competencies has motivated a comprehensive and radical view of early education in our region,” he stated.

The annual meeting will provide the opportunity for policymakers to examine key education issues, agree to strategies and policies, secure the support of regional agencies and development partners in advancing education and share innovative ideas for educational development.

It will also feature a youth-led panel discussion, providing a platform for youth to engage on issues in education such as assessment, data-driven development, and education governance.

Dr Jules noted that innovation and “the inclusion of youth engagement” were the key pillars for the education revolution.

“Youth empowerment is a cross-cutting theme in the implementation of the commission’s strategic plan; over the last five years, the voices of youth have been a prominent feature of the Council of Ministers: Education Meeting,” he explained.

The Director General added that youth are at the forefront of the adoption of new technologies and the region must leverage those skills.

Minister of Education Daryll Matthew also gave remarks at the meeting and called for unity to transform the education system.

“The existence and growth of this council is evidence that the Eastern Caribbean states value collaboration. Together we can revolutionise education; together we can strategise to achieve galactic technological innovation,” he explained.

The Minister of Education emphasised the importance of empirical data and praised the opening of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus in developing the next generation.

“The university is preparing young people to be creative, innovative and critical thinkers who can successfully navigate life as a global citizen in this millennium,” Minister Matthew stated.