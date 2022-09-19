“The interests of the Police are being looked at” National Security Minister says

- Advertisement -

Assurances have come from the National Security Minister Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin that the concerns of policemen and women across the country are not being overlooked, despite recent assertations by the Police Welfare Association (PWA).

The PWA members, for several years, have been very vocal about their dissatisfaction with what they term is a lack of effort by the hierarchy to address their concerns.

In 2019 and again in 2020, the PWA took the head to task over a number of issues, including unsanitary working conditions at police stations across the country, a lack of uniforms, a lack of accessibility to housing and lands, a lack of medical insurance and risk allowance for officers.

Efforts have been made along those fronts with several discussions being held with both parties, and with the upgrade of police stations across the island.

But just last week, the PWA took the hierarchy to task once again, as according to chairperson of the body, Corporal Marilyn Harris, “they are not doing enough.”

At the top of their list of concerns is the issue of reimbursement for medical expenses paid out of pocket.

She explained that “over the years we have been going to doctors for services, and when we pay our monies, we take our receipts to our accounts department. They prepare the vouchers, send them to the treasury and all our vouchers are locked down in the treasury for years, and we are not being reimbursed.”

Harris said that a simple resolution would be to offer medical insurance to cops.

Another unresolved issue is that of uniforms.

But Benjamin, while speaking to this newsroom on the matter, shared that he was in fact surprised by those comments since most of the issues are already part of ongoing discussions with the government.

“As far as risk allowance is concerned, they had a meeting with the minister and it was agreed that their salaries would be adjusted, but because of economic conditions prevailing today, all of those amendments and adjustments will take place later. They are fully aware of this, and as far as the insurance coverage is concerned, it was this minister who made arrangements with the same committee, with the members of State Insurance department and they are presently involved in negotiations.

“So, you see, the interest of the police force is being looked at. This government has made every provision to satisfy the needs of this welfare association,” Benjamin said.

He solidified his point by even mentioning that the duty allowance of the police in the sister isle has been increased following recommendations from the PWA.

“Because of recommendations made by the same committee we have increased the duty allowance in Barbuda from $300 to $450 and they know this, but yet when they speak, they don’t mention these things and that is rather unfortunate,” Benjamin added.

Nevertheless, Benjamin mentioned that he is still open to working alongside the PWA “in the interest of all police officers in Antigua and Barbuda.”

“All in all, however, the government appreciates the fact that this particular committee is looking after the needs of all police officers. We welcome them, we embrace them, we will work with them in the interest of all police officers in Antigua and Barbuda,” Benjamin concluded.