The heat is on: Residents rush to buy ice cream and bottled water as temperatures soar 

By Charminae George

If you happened to wander the streets of St John’s yesterday, you can probably attest to seeing a fair amount of melting ice cream and half empty bottles of water.

According to one ice cream seller, many people have been enjoying both refreshing choices as the current high temperatures continue.

“A lot of people been coming for water, buying a lot of water. As for the ice cream, people have been coming a lot for ice cream, just to cool down themselves,” the seller told Observer.

One of the things you least expect to hear from a question about the weather is running water. One woman expressed her desire for less instances of her having to heave water from a container to take a refreshing bath.

“It would be better if APUA would turn on water so that we could bathe, because this heat and filling water from a drum, it’s a lot of work. APUA, you need to get better than this,” she stated.

Surprisingly, there was one individual who was indifferent about the spike in temperatures when Observer took to the city streets yesterday.

He said he was confident that his melanated skin is able to withstand the heat.

“Well, it’s not affecting me. I’m a black man. I have melanin in my skin. My skin made for that. So, it’s not really a problem. It’s really hot and you feel sweaty, but then again, that’s what it is,” he said.

Local weather experts have warned of the potential health impacts resulting from the excessive heat. Rashes, fainting, cramps, exhaustion and stroke are among the possible adverse effects.

Some of these issues have been reported by members of the general public.

“It’s causing a lot of dehydration and a lot of heat strokes with my friends and family… Once or twice, we would run the AC. We drink a lot of water and try to stay as hydrated as possible,” one woman said.

“Children even now are getting a lot of heat rash, especially my children. I have to bathe them very often,” another woman stated.

For the animal lovers, fear not. Pets are being taken good care of. One guy told Observer of his nine Chihuahuas and the special measures he has taken to ensure they are safe from the heat.

“I have five inside and they are getting a lot of water. Those outside, they are in the shade,” he said.

Another pet lover indicated she is ensuring that her dog and puppies stay hydrated by replenishing their water as frequently as needed.

On Monday, the MET Office issued a heat advisory lasting until Wednesday. According to their press release, temperatures could feel like 38-41 degrees Celsius (100-106 Fahrenheit).

Top tips for keeping cool

Move to the coolest room in the home, especially at night. Use light bed linen and sheets, and no cushions, to avoid heat accumulation.

If it is not possible to keep your home cool, spend 2-3 hours of the day in a cool place (such as an air-conditioned public building).

Avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day. Stay in the shade while outdoors. Wear a wide-brimmed hat or cap and sunglasses.

Avoid strenuous physical activity if you can. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning from 4-7am.

Do not leave children or animals in parked vehicles.

Keep the body cool and hydrated by taking cool showers. You can also use cold packs and wraps, towels, sponging, and foot baths to keep cool.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothes of natural materials.

Drink regularly, but avoid alcohol and too much caffeine and sugar.

Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein.

*Source: World Health Organization