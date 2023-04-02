The Governor General Hosts Successful Protocol Training Seminar for Educators

- Advertisement -

Under the Distinguished Patronage of the Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, the Office of the Governor General, in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs, hosted a three-day interactive seminar entitled “Protocol Expressions” for educators. The seminar aimed to standardize the understanding and expressions of protocols whenever state dignitaries are present at an educational event.

The seminar was triplicated in its presentation to three different groups of educators was held on March 21, 23 and 28, 2023 and also covered other related aspects of the protocol, including event planning, ushering, reception management, safety and security operations and the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Close to one hundred and twenty (120) educators participated in the activity which included a practical demonstration of the skills and knowledge learned from the group assignments and presentations.

The seminars were facilitated by professionals from the Office of the Governor General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Governor General commended the facilitators and invitees for such a successful seminar.

Sir Rodney shared that “The seminar gave the attendees a clearer understanding of protocol which not only keeps dignity in its place but has international currency.”

The attendees expressed their satisfaction with its interactive approach and the hands-on nature of the seminar.

“The seminar was well-organized and informative, and the facilitators did an excellent job of making the content accessible and engaging. I feel much more confident in my ability to apply the concepts I learned in my work as an educator,” said one attendee.

The success of the seminar demonstrates the commitment of the Governor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promoting best practices in protocol and event management. The Office of the Governor General looks forward to hosting similar events in the future.