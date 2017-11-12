The government to hire auditors to examine hotels’ books

November 12, 2017
Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the government has contracted international tax auditors, who will monitor the finances of Sandals and other corporate entities in Antigua and Barbuda.

Browne, who was speaking on his own radio station on Saturday night, says the government is taking this extra step to ensure that they receive all the taxes owed to them by corporate bodies.

The prime minister has also confirmed when government will go to parliament to legitimise over 100 million dollars in ABST, which it waived for Sandals Grande Resort in 2016.  

The move will ensure that the write off is legal.

The prime minister is adamant that going forward Sandals will be required to pay the full 12.5 percent of the ABST.

 
