The future of HR: Paternity Leave

- Advertisement -

Some would say that paid paternity leave is now a foregone conclusion in the world of work. So much so that it is only a matter of time before this benefit becomes commonplace in our region.

Even as we discuss paternity leave today, it cannot be taken for granted that paid maternity leave, which is now usual in our space, is still a dream in some jurisdictions. Territories like Suriname and the United States of America are yet to see the implementation of this benefit.

To provide better care for young families, some countries have mandated paid paternity leave with a national policy. They include Spain and Australia where fathers are entitled to two weeks paid leave, Germany with two months and Sweden with ninety days.

Even though the policies and regulations regarding paternity leave vary by country, it is indicative of a global trend to encourage work-life balance and further efforts towards gender equity in the workplace. The duration, eligibility criteria, and payment amount for paternity leave have no standard measure, but two weeks paid seems to be common practice.

According to research done in 2021 by the Boston College Center for Work & Family and the World Economic Forum, fathers who take paternity leave are more likely to be involved in their children’s care long-term. Studies also show an increase in the number of diapers changed, feedings given, and doctor visits attended. In addition, children whose fathers were active and present in the formative years have been found to have better cognitive and behavioural outcomes.

The study further showed a correlation between offering paid paternity leave and higher employee retention rates and reduced turnover costs for businesses. With eighty-nine percent of fathers reporting that they would take more time off if it were available, implementing paid paternity leave can improve both family well-being and workplace productivity.

A meta-analysis of sixteen studies published in 2016 in the Journal of Marriage and Family, a peer-reviewed academic journal published by Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the National Council on Family Relations in the United States, supports the statistic that fathers who take paternity leave are more involved in their children’s care.

Information on national policies for paid paternity leave in individual Caribbean countries is limited. However, many countries in the region are signatories to international labour conventions that require member countries to provide paid leave to new fathers.

Additionally, some countries, such as Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago all require that their employers pay team members during their paternity leave. While in other Caribbean territories, although there is no national policy, some organizations have taken the progressive step to extend this benefit to their staff.

As recent as January this year, Scotiabank Guyana increased its paternity leave offering from five days to four weeks. The Country Manager, when making the announcement, stated that the company had accepted their role of supporting their employees’ physical, mental and emotional health so that their people could bring their best selves to work.

Other companies have offered paternity leave benefits with guidelines. For example, the JMMB Group in Jamaica has offered fourteen days, once annually, along with parenting resources for the father and flowers for their partners. The specifics of these policies, such as the duration and frequency of leave, again vary by organization.

The reality is that paid paternity leave is catching on in our region as it is in some first-world countries. But is there an appetite for this among our male team members? And if there is, how do we as HR practitioners motivate our leadership to see the value in this proposition?

Studies have shown that employees are more productive and tend to remain with companies offering this benefit. For advanced organizations that are more sensitive to workplace gender equity and inclusion this is already accepted but how do we get everyone else on board?

Of course, there have been discussions on how to proceed in our space. Promiscuity is no secret and companies tend to use this as a reason to place this benefit on the proverbial back burner. Providing paid paternal leave for every child would certainly have operational and financial ramifications if specific and non-discriminatory guidelines are not put in place.