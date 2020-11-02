The DNA opines

Spread the love













The political leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), has asserted that the country still has a long way to go before nationals can boast of being “one nation, with one purpose and one vision.”

Joanne Massiah argued that the theme for the 39th anniversary is far from the actual reality of what is currently taking place in the country.

She said that this has been even more evident during the current pandemic.

“Oneness signifies collective action, unity, collaboration, consultation, mutual respect, equity, fairness and justice which are all preconditions for the good governance agenda. Sadly, the divisiveness which permeates every facet of our country, coupled with the government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic have laid bare the glaring disparities between the haves and the have-nots,” Massiah continued. “The unprecedented levels of unemployment, underemployment, poverty, mental decline, stress, foreclosures, vehicle repossessions, fiscal mismanagement and government sanctioned environmental degradation has thrust our country into a downward spiral never experienced in our history.”

She further added that the country’s economy is on the brink of collapse to the disadvantage of the vulnerable in the country.

“The touted economic powerhouse has crumbled like a deck of cards. Shamefully, the government’s lack of empathy for the hardships facing our most vulnerable and small and medium-sized businesses is evidenced by its unresponsiveness and failure to give any form of relief and its refusal to revisit its position.

“These uncompromising and unilateral decisions represents the government’s high-handed, uncaring approach and failed agenda and all point to an urgent need for a national reset of our social and economic priorities which our people must demand. The touted economic powerhouse is nothing but an illusion,” the DNA leader declared.