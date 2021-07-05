The Country’s oldest person dies

Spread the love
The country’s oldest resident has died at the incredible age of 107.
Hyacinth Mottley – who celebrated her last birthday in May – was born in Barbados but had lived in Antigua for more than 75 years.
She leaves behind son Dr Marcus Mottley, two grandsons and a great granddaughter.
Mottley was a long-standing member of the Roman Catholic Church which she attended every Sunday for decades of her life.
Known for her fierce independence, she was a firm believer in the power of prayer and praise.
This was exemplified in her book “Words of Wisdom – Words of Praise” which she published when she was 97.
Mottley, who lived in All Saints Road, passed away this morning.