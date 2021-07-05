The Country’s oldest person dies

Spread the love













The country’s oldest resident has died at the incredible age of 107.

Hyacinth Mottley – who celebrated her last birthday in May – was born in Barbados but had lived in Antigua for more than 75 years.

She leaves behind son Dr Marcus Mottley, two grandsons and a great granddaughter.

Mottley was a long-standing member of the Roman Catholic Church which she attended every Sunday for decades of her life.

Known for her fierce independence, she was a firm believer in the power of prayer and praise.

This was exemplified in her book “Words of Wisdom – Words of Praise” which she published when she was 97.

Mottley, who lived in All Saints Road, passed away this morning.