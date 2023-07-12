‘The Clubs Are Responsible’: Cornwall Blames Clubs For Subpar Cricket Performances

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran all-rounder Wilden “Polo” Cornwall believes clubs must bear the blame for low scores and overall poor cricket witnessed on an almost weekly basis during local cricket matches.

Speaking during the Good Morning Jojo sports show’s Winners Circle this week Cornwall, who recorded a second straight century in the Super 40 competition on Saturday, said the clubs are the ones responsible for the level of play they bring to the matches.

“I am not concerned about the cricket in Antigua; I am concerned about the clubs that are chalking up the low scores in terms of what are they doing and what are the practices like … how are they structuring the practice? What’s the planning for teams?

“The cricket in Antigua … the clubs have to improve and improve rapidly, look at what they have, see how much they can improve and plan better. Most of the clubs are struggling with proper covers and all that, so the condition of the pitches could be the cause for some of those low scores, but those clubs chalking up low scores should see it as a cause for concern … and find out the whys and how to correct them,” he said.

Veteran all-rounder, Wilden “Polo” Cornwall

Suggesting that many of the issues affecting the clubs are minute in the grand scheme of things, Cornwall pointed to a lack of dedication and planning skills as major issues.

“In the off-season, you have a lot of time to plan and see what they can come up with for the next season. So you just done wait until when the season comes and then these same issues confront you … start doing some boxes and tick off some of the clubs need to sort out and prepare properly,” he said.

At the age of 50, Cornwall has scored a total of 222 runs for the Liberta Blackhawks. He has a strike rate of 183.47 and a highest of 121 against Pigotts Crushers on July 2. He is currently the competition’s leading scorer.

The player/coach stopped short of critiquing the opposing team’s bowling, but said it only took a bit of patience and concentration.

“I am not going to say that the bowling is all that bad. I am happy that I met two good batting wickets but there is application though because two centuries just don’t come like that; you have to apply yourself properly and play. There are good teams out there that will give us a fight but when we get to them we plan for them as well,” Cornwall said.

Since the start of the Super 40 two weeks ago, a number of teams have been bowled out for under 100 runs with All Saints Pythons removed for just 33 runs on the competition’s opening weekend.