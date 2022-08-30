‘The Club Must Move Forward’: Edwards To Stay Put Amidst Empire Election Drama

By Neto Baptiste

Former Empire and national footballer Veron “Epilus” Edwards was returned as president of the former 13-time Premier Division champions amidst a tumultuous election process at the Multipurpose Exhibition and Cultural Centre on Monday night.

The former midfielder defeated challengers Arlene Josiah and Anderson Carty to secure anther three years at the helm following which a large majority of the players left the meeting as an alleged show of protest against the manner in which the meeting was conducted.

Edwards, however, expressed his satisfaction in the manner in which the meeting was conducted, pointing out that members of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission were on hand to lead the process.

“The electoral commission individuals met with us last Thursday and they set out the parameters of how they wanted things to run and that individual in particular sat in the meeting and there was no query or qualms about anything.

“We went there [Monday] night and individuals came there trying to derail the meeting with the intentions of pushing back the meeting again. There is a group in the United States that, all of a sudden, has the most interest in Empire and for the years that I have been around Empire, they have done nothing to assist the club. In the just concluded 60th anniversary, I had to go and look funding for the players to attend the event,” he said.

Since then, a petition which was reportedly started by players asking Edwards to step down from the post has surfaced with players threatening to boycott training and matches until a meeting is held to discuss the matter.

Edwards said he will not relinquish his position, adding that the club’s business must move forward.

“Ninety percent of those players will be out on the field next week and we are going to appoint a head coach. In the last year, I had to take up the head coaching duties because I had somebody at the wheel who couldn’t steer the wheel so I had to steer it myself. So, we are going to appoint a licensed head coach and that head coach will appoint an assistant coach, and the head will have two assistants and I will be one,” he said.

“Terry Andrew is the first vice president, and there is another young man on the executive by the name of Michael Joseph, and there is a young lady, Anika Simon, she is the second vice president. Over the next two years or so, there is a succession plan to have young people deal with the day-to-day matters and turn over the reins,” the president added.

Carty, who labelled the manner in which the elections were conducted as concerning, believes Josiah would have emerged triumphant.

“It was very clear to me that the people’s choice, meaning the majority of the Empire players — and I dare say membership — that attended and seated, their choice for president was Miss Arlene Josiah, and that is without question. So, at the end of the day, I think an injustice was done; a travesty was done in the process.

“I will challenge the president and the treasurer, Kennedy Greenaway, to resend to this public, evidence that those persons to whom I am referring that they paid that $60 because I challenge that they did not. I believe that had not the elections been manipulated that Arlene Josiah would have been victorious by a wide margin,” he said.

The elections were originally due in June 2020 but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A subsequent decision was reached to have the meeting following the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations held between late July and early August.