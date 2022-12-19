 The Christmas Caravan spreads the spirit of giving

- Advertisement -

Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, and that tradition is fully supported and encouraged by CIBC FirstCaribbean

For the third consecutive year, the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Christmas Caravan has been out, sharing gifts and spreading good cheer.

“We believe that it is our duty to give back to our communities, and while we do so in many tangible ways through our sponsorships and donations throughout the year, we try to do more at Christmas. This year the Christmas Caravan will donate $20,000,” said Ladesa James-Williams

Prior to the Christmas Caravan leaving the bank’s Old Parham Road branch, donations of $1,500 each were made to the Black Boys Foundation and the Nolan Hue Foundation, two organisations whose voluntary work is focused mainly on boys and young men.

Both Tyreke Thomas-Horsford of the Black Boys Foundation and Regis Burton of the Nolan Hue Foundation expressed their thanks and appreciation for recognising the work that they do in the community.

The Caravan bearing members of staff, with music, gifts and cash, then made its first stop at the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital to present among other things a cheque for $5,000.

The next stop was at the Fiennes Institute, a home for our senior citizens.

There, the bank made a donation of $5,000 and some surprise goodies. The presentation was made to Health and Wellness Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph, who was at the time attending the staff party at Fiennes.

The final stop was at the Soup Kitchen. The bank presented a cheque, plus serving utensils, cookies and snacks in support of this essential service to the needy.

“We started this initiative of the Christmas Caravan in 2020 to ease the pressures brought by the Covid pandemic, and it was such a rewarding experience for all of us, that we just had to keep doing it,” said Ladesa James-Williams, the bank’s Country Head.

Staff on the Christmas Caravan. Presentation to Health and Wellness Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph at the Fiennes Institute. Presentation to Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital Presentation Veldon Ragguette of the Soup Kitchen.