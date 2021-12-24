27.7 C
St John's
Friday, 24 December, 2021
LocalNews

The Chief Health Inspector appeals to vendors ahead of the long holiday weekend

Christmas vendors and other business owners looking to make some extra revenue for the holiday are being advised to take all the necessary precautions to prevent any major health risks.

Chief Health Inspector, Sharon Martin spoke specifically to those who will be preparing food.

She warned them not to make too much food that it goes to waste and to maintain it at the correct temperature so that the food does not spoil.

Martin is also encouraging vendors to install washing stations like a bucket pipe and to encourage their patrons to wear masks.

“Also do not encourage people patronizing your business to gather in numbers,” she warned.

