‘The Captain Got It Right’: Crushers Coach Ajarni Frederick Credits Francis Jr For Super Over Triumph

By Neto Baptiste

The Coach of the Pigotts Crushers, Ajarni Frederick, has credited smart thinking by team captain Elroy Francis Jr for the team’s one-run super over triumph against Empire Nation in the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

“I think the captain got it right in terms of how he made the game set-up in terms of the bowling, with our two pro players bowling the last three overs, which gave us a game that we won, not convincingly, but to get us over the line,” he said.

Playing at the North Sound venue, Empire made six runs in the super over after having posed 150 for eight in their 20 overs. Chris Greaves top-scored with 54 while Elroy Francis Jr contributed with 43.

Crushers, after also posting 150 all out in their 20 overs, needed only seven to win in the super over, a score that was easily overhauled. Getting to their target with just one ball to spare.

Kirstan Kallicharan got the bulk of the runs in the super over, hitting six off four deliveries, while Jewel Andrew made one. Matthew Cross top-scored for Crushers with 39 runs in the first innings.

There was victory as well for New Winthorpes Lions as they improved their chances of making it to the final four with a 37-runs triumph over All Saints Pythons.

Lions made 154 for seven in their 20 overs with a top knock of 40 coming from Hilroy Andrew. Matthew Forde who had two wickets for 13 runs and Christopher McBride who bagged two for 29, were the chief bowlers for Pythons.

Mikkel Govia, who snatched three wickets for 18 runs and Michael Palmer who had three for 21 then helped to restrict Pythons to 117 for nine in their 20 overs. James Clarke was best with the bat for Pythons with 32 runs.

The win moves Lions to third in the standings with 15 points while Pythons lay sixth with 10 points.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinal round of the tournament.

Senior player within the New Winthorpes team, Nino Henry, said they were always confident of defending the total.

“We back our bowling to defend a total like that. We’ve been bowling well for the tournament and you’d see if you check the scorecards. So, it’s just a matter of getting a decent score on the board which we did and … we backed our bowlers to defend it and we fielded well also,” the captain said.

Meanwhile, defending champions Liberta Blackhawks rebounded from a five-wicket loss to Jennings Tigers to beat Bethesda Golden Eagles by six wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Eagles were restricted to 113 for seven in the 20 overs. Jamaul Fernandez top-scored at the top of the order with 28 runs. Karima Gore was the pick of the bowlers for Blackhawks with three for 18 in four overs.

Blackhawks then got to 116 for four in 17.4 overs to seal the win.

Amahl Nathaniel top scored for Blackhawks with 33.

Gore, who was named player of the match, said there is no more room for error.

“It’s the end of the tournament so there is no room for mistakes or any mishaps or anything like that, so now we either get it right or you’re out,” he said.

Action continues nightly at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.