The British High Commission Celebrates A&B’s Latest Chevening Alumni

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s newest Chevening Alumni were honoured during an official Welcome Home reception hosted by Resident British Commissioner Her Excellency Lindsy Thompson at the British High Commission in St John’s last night.

Sharifa George who has been awarded a Masters in Strategic Marketing from the University of Sussex; Malaeka Goodwin who has been awarded a Masters in Forensic Accounting from the University of Portsmouth and Jeniece St Romaine who has been awarded a Masters in International Trade Law at the University of Leeds were all presented with their Chevening certificates during the Tuesday night ceremony.

“Tonight we’re celebrating the intelligence, tenacity and ambition of the newest members of our Chevening Alumni family. They and our illustrious alumni present tonight will know that securing a Chevening Scholarship isn’t easy, indeed globally only around two per cent of applicants secure a scholarship,” Ms Thompson explained. “Antigua and Barbuda significantly exceeds this average: 16 per cent of the nation’s applications secure places. There is indeed a wealth of talent in this twin-island nation.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade and Barbuda Affairs, E.P. Chet Greene challenged the awardees to not only further their educational exploits to the doctoral level but to also explore ways their studies can intersect with the overall development of the twin-island nation.

“The role that you are called upon to play in nation-building is a real one. It’s one that I ask you to take seriously and give your all to. So, you have achieved your Masters and the next level invariably is doctoral studies and doctoral if only to add to the cadre of citizens already in that area, but more importantly that you not see your doctoral ambitions as personal, but see them within the context of people’s holistic development,” the minister charged, noting that Antigua and Barbuda needs the scholar’s service now.

During the fourth annual Welcome Home event, the scholars shared stories of their Chevening journey and encouraged other Antiguans and Barbudans to take advantage of the prestigious scholarship.

The application window for the Chevening Awards normally opens at the end of summer each year and residents are encouraged to follow the Resident Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda Facebook account for important updates.