The Antigua and Barbuda Fishermen Co-operative Society receives grant from The People’s Republic of China

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the Antigua and Barbuda Fishermen Co-operative Society received a timely financial grant from the People’s Republic of China. The grant was a testament to the strong friendship between the two nations and was a much-needed boost to the Co-operative’s efforts to improve its members’ social and economic welfare.

The Antigua and Barbuda Fishermen Cooperative Society, with a membership of over 270 people, is dedicated to promoting and improving the social and economic welfare of its members by utilizing their collective financial resources to better harvest and processing of seafood in an environmentally sustainable way. The grant will be used to purchase equipment to improve the administration of the Co-operative’s secretariat to serve its members better.

The grant was presented to the Co-operative by the Chinese Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Her Excellency, ZHANG Yanling, who spoke of the importance of the relationship between the two countries and the desire of China to support the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking at the presentation, the President of the Fishermen Cooperative Society, Sir Anderson M.E. Roberts, expressed his gratitude and thanks for the financial support provided by China. He spoke of how the grant would be used to purchase equipment to improve the administrative capabilities of the secretariat to better serve the membership of the Co-operative.

In conclusion, the Antigua and Barbuda Fishermen Co-operative Society extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for its generosity and support. The grant will have a lasting impact on the Co-operative and the local fishing communities it serves, allowing them to continue to organize, thrive, and grow in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way.