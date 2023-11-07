The Alpha Foundation reaches first goal for Sunshine Home for Girls

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

The President of The Alpha Foundation (TAF), Andrew Antonio, thanked the generous donors who reached out and gave from their hearts to assist with paying the CXC fees for two young girls currently housed at the Sunshine Home for Girls.

Antonio had previously reached out to ask for assistance as TAF had fallen just short of the goal whilst facing the impending payment deadline.

The girls also expressed their gratitude, as they are now able to focus on their studies with the peace of mind that their fees have been paid.

Despite the joy of having crossed this hurdle, Antonio expressed that this was just the first step in ensuring the girls have the best opportunity for success.

The foundation hopes to continue supporting the girls by assisting with providing school supplies and covering costs for after class lessons to assist the girls in their studies.

They also hope to aid in an expansion effort to allow the facility to house more young girls who may be in need of support.

The Sunshine Home is an institution for girls in difficult circumstances, or in conflict with the law, currently run by The Salvation Army.

Antonio explained that as the Sunshine Home for Girls is currently located in a historic building, physical renovations and expansions could not be done without approval from the government and would be a costly endeavour.

Instead, TAF has managed to secure a pledge from Townhouse Mega Store to provide bunkbeds at a significantly reduced cost, allowing the rooms at the Sunshine Home for Girls to accommodate more persons.

He expressed the hope that the generosity shown previously can continue, as he believes no young woman should be turned away due to a shortage of space if more can be done to assist in facilitating them.

He asked that anyone interested in assisting with the projects, whether it be via donations or by gifting their time, should step forward quickly.

The Foundation hopes to soon launch a Big Sister and Big Brother programme, and they are asking interested persons to reach out directly to the Sunshine Home for Girls to make a donation, or contact him at 780-1083.