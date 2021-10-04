The ABHTA awards three full scholarships to Hospitality Training Institute

Monday October 4, 2021, Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association wishes to announce the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards to the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute. The three top applicants were all exceptional in their presentations to meet the scholarship requirements. They are, Kacy St. John and Jaquasha Teague, both pursuing their Associates Degree in Tourism Management and Jessica Samuel pursuing her Associates Degree in Hospitality Management.

Patrice Simon, Executive Director of the ABHTA in addressing the results of the awards commented that “We are very pleased with the results of this year’s award. Each winner brings with them the dynamism that we expect of hospitality professionals. We have no doubt that they will all be exceptional students of the ABHTI and by extension outstanding ambassadors for Antigua and Barbuda. We wish them all every success in their studies.”

Ruthlyn Matthias, Executive Director of the ABHTI, remarked that “we are very grateful to the ABHTA for their continued support of young professionals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge of the industry. The winning applicants are focusing on two very key areas of study, Hospitality Management and Tourism Management. During their two years here at the Institute, the scholarship recipients can expect to sharpen their knowledge of what constitutes quality customer care, management of human resources, the importance of tourism planning and policy, just to name a few. They will also be required to draw on the development of their soft skills, particularly teamwork skills, in an academic capacity. We are expecting that they will bring a level of professionalism, drive to succeed and experience that will contribute to the standards at the ABHTI.

Funding of the scholarship awards is made possible through the ABHTA’s Tourism Development Fund/TDF and the properties that contribute to the fund – Blue Waters Resort & Spa, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Curtain Bluff, Jumby Bay Island and Hermitage Bay.