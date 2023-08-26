The ABDF Week of Activities 2023

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) will celebrate its 42nd anniversary with a grand week of activities starting on August 26 and culminating on September 2.

Kicking off the celebrations is a family fun day where the force’s four houses will go head-to-head in various activities, including a sound clash and car show.

On the following day, August 27, there will be a thanksgiving service at the Swetes Wesleyan Holiness Church at 9 am, which is open to the general public.

At 5 am, on August 28, there will be a 16-mile relay race where soldiers will pass the baton to their team members in a route starting from Long Bay to Camp Blizzard.

Later that day, the members of the force will engage in their annual community outreach project at the Fiennes Institute where care packages will be distributed.

August 29, will feature the ‘creme de la creme’ event of the week where soldiers will engage in a shooting competition at the Crabb’s Training Facility, after a five-mile run in their combat gear. This event is meant to test the mettle of the participants in the areas of endurance and skill.

For cricket fans, all roads lead to Camp Blizzard on August 30, where 12-member teams selected by the Chief of Defense Staff, Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and the Force Sergeant Major (FSM) WO1 (Warrant Officer Class 1) Jeff Lawerence will face off in the CDS 12 vs FSM 12 cricket match starting at 9 am.

Members of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB), along with members of the ABDF will engage in a shooting competition at the Crabb’s Training Area on August 31.

Later that evening at 7 pm, there will be a night of music under the auspices of His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre.

There will be renditions by the ABDF’s brass band, steel orchestra, choir, and the National Cadet Corps Marching Band. Admission to the event is free, however donations are welcomed. Food and drinks will be on sale.

On September 1 at 9 am, the general public can witness the ABDF battle the RPFAB in a quest to retain their football champion title at Camp Blizzard.

The curtains will close on the week of activities with the 42nd anniversary cocktail, with specially invited guests including HE Sir Rodney Williams, ambassadors, and members of the Senate and Parliament.

According to Lieutenant Randolph Best III, the ABDF was formed two months before the country’s Independence on September 1, 1981. The force started with only a handful, and it has since grown to approximately 370 soldiers.