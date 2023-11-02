The 2023 National Team for the OECS Championships

0
12
386090146 1008453330450121 7457961573260941322 n 1 e1697608774783
- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) is pleased to announce the squad that will represent the twin island state at the 31st OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for November 10-12, 2023 in St. Lucia. A thirty-four-member squad has been named under six age categories, males and females. 

Girls 8 & Under                        

Jordin Howell 
Isabel Nicholas                        

Boys 8 & Under

Zane Williams
Jalen Weste 

Girls 9- 10                                

Keziah Joseph                        
Kaylee Warner                          
Elizabeth Sukumaran  
Alyssa Watkins

Boys 9 – 10        

Alessandro Bazzoni
Christopher Walter
Mkazo Lindsay

Girls 11-12                              

Anya DeGannes                       
Vizuri Lindsay                          
Alaysia Liddie

Boys 11-12

Reuben Edwards
Jamie Tranter
Zahid Derrick

Girls 13-14                               

Ellie Shaw                                 
Madison McMillan                  
Isabelle Bremner
Davina Barton   

Boys 13-14                     

Jai Sindhi
Espriit Shaw
Davien Barton

Girls 15-17                              

Aunjelique Liddie                  
Alandra Dublin                       
Kimberlee Warner                 

Boys 15-17

Manav Sindhi
Tivon Benjamin                        
Tony Goodwin
Zardad Jan

Girls 18 & Over                     

Bianca Mitchell                     
Anisa Lewis

Boys 18 & Over

Jair Smith

There are three alternate swimmers: Anna Sukumaran girls 8 & under, Mila Festini-Cromer, girls 13-14, and Naeem DeSouza, boys 15-17.

The team’s head Coach is Wayne Mitchell and he will be accompanied by coaches Nelson Molina and Elizabeth Watkins. The team manager is  Kem Warner. 

Stefaon Mitchell was also selected to form part of the national team but had to withdraw due to extenuating circumstances.

Antigua and Barbuda is the defending OECS Champions.

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

nineteen − 13 =