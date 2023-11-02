The 2023 National Team for the OECS Championships

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) is pleased to announce the squad that will represent the twin island state at the 31st OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for November 10-12, 2023 in St. Lucia. A thirty-four-member squad has been named under six age categories, males and females.

Girls 8 & Under Jordin Howell

Isabel Nicholas Boys 8 & Under Zane Williams

Jalen Weste Girls 9- 10 Keziah Joseph

Kaylee Warner

Elizabeth Sukumaran

Alyssa Watkins Boys 9 – 10 Alessandro Bazzoni

Christopher Walter

Mkazo Lindsay Girls 11-12 Anya DeGannes

Vizuri Lindsay

Alaysia Liddie Boys 11-12 Reuben Edwards

Jamie Tranter

Zahid Derrick Girls 13-14 Ellie Shaw

Madison McMillan

Isabelle Bremner

Davina Barton Boys 13-14 Jai Sindhi

Espriit Shaw

Davien Barton Girls 15-17 Aunjelique Liddie

Alandra Dublin

Kimberlee Warner Boys 15-17 Manav Sindhi

Tivon Benjamin

Tony Goodwin

Zardad Jan Girls 18 & Over Bianca Mitchell

Anisa Lewis Boys 18 & Over Jair Smith

There are three alternate swimmers: Anna Sukumaran girls 8 & under, Mila Festini-Cromer, girls 13-14, and Naeem DeSouza, boys 15-17.

The team’s head Coach is Wayne Mitchell and he will be accompanied by coaches Nelson Molina and Elizabeth Watkins. The team manager is Kem Warner.

Stefaon Mitchell was also selected to form part of the national team but had to withdraw due to extenuating circumstances.

Antigua and Barbuda is the defending OECS Champions.