The 2023 National Team for the OECS Championships

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) is pleased to announce the squad that will represent the twin island state at the 31st OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for November 10-12, 2023 in St. Lucia. A thirty-four-member squad has been named under six age categories, males and females.
Girls 8 & Under
Jordin Howell
Isabel Nicholas
Boys 8 & Under
Zane Williams
Jalen Weste
Girls 9- 10
Keziah Joseph
Kaylee Warner
Elizabeth Sukumaran
Alyssa Watkins
Boys 9 – 10
Alessandro Bazzoni
Christopher Walter
Mkazo Lindsay
Girls 11-12
Anya DeGannes
Vizuri Lindsay
Alaysia Liddie
Boys 11-12
Reuben Edwards
Jamie Tranter
Zahid Derrick
Girls 13-14
Ellie Shaw
Madison McMillan
Isabelle Bremner
Davina Barton
Boys 13-14
Jai Sindhi
Espriit Shaw
Davien Barton
Girls 15-17
Aunjelique Liddie
Alandra Dublin
Kimberlee Warner
Boys 15-17
Manav Sindhi
Tivon Benjamin
Tony Goodwin
Zardad Jan
Girls 18 & Over
Bianca Mitchell
Anisa Lewis
Boys 18 & Over
Jair Smith
There are three alternate swimmers: Anna Sukumaran girls 8 & under, Mila Festini-Cromer, girls 13-14, and Naeem DeSouza, boys 15-17.
The team’s head Coach is Wayne Mitchell and he will be accompanied by coaches Nelson Molina and Elizabeth Watkins. The team manager is Kem Warner.
Stefaon Mitchell was also selected to form part of the national team but had to withdraw due to extenuating circumstances.
Antigua and Barbuda is the defending OECS Champions.