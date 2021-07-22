‘That Is Where I Started’ — Walsh Not Opposed To Playing Longer Formats

By Neto Baptiste

West Indies leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr, is keen on playing the longer formats of the game.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Walsh said that as a youth cricketer, he was always more interested in the longer version of the game.

“Yeah for sure, that is where I started out and that always has been one of my goals in terms of getting that maroon cap, so whenever it happens I am really looking forward for it,” he said.

Walsh was adjudged Man of the Series after picking up a total of 12 wickets against Australia in the recent T20 International Series in St. Lucia.

The Antiguan also had a five-wicket haul when he featured in the first ODI against Australia on Tuesday in Barbados.

The player said he’s willing to do what is required in an effort to qualify for selection.

“I spoke to Phil and asked what I needed to do to get a look in for Test and he said that I need to play some more four-day games, so I guess that is something we will have to figure out,” Walsh said.

The recent series was Walsh’s first International outing since late November when he featured against New Zealand in a match that was abandoned after two overs.

West Indies convincingly won the five-match series against Australia by a 4-1 margin.