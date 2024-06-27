‘Thank you’ – LOC Head commends stakeholders for job well done during staging of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Leon Rodney, is commending the body for what he dubs a “fantastic job” during the country’s hosting of eight matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including four in the Super 8 round.

Rodney, also head of the local cricket association, said his team was able to get the job done amidst doubts from some sections.

“There was a point when some people felt like things weren’t going to happen but you know how Antigua is where it may appear to be last minute but I guess we got in this kind of groove where you know that it has to happen and happen big. For the public, I think they really responded and I have to say for all the matches because I don’t think we really had any bad crowds and from the smallest game leading up, you could see people were coming out,” he said.

The LOC head went on to credit those involved for playing their part in ensuring all aspects of the tournament went smoothly.

“The EMS, the police, the army, the Airport Authority, Customs, Immigration, the volunteers, grounds staff and I would have to say especially the grounds staff at the ARG because there was a lot of work put in at the ARG and I just want to say, on behalf of the LOC, thank you very much for letting the nation shine,” Rodney said.

Antigua and Barbuda’s hosting of the prestigious tournament climaxed on Sunday with a Super 8 clash between West Indies and South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The contest, which was a must-win for both teams, was played before a bumper crowd at the North Sound venue.