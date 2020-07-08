Thank you for your contribution

Spread the love













Aspiring policymakers commemorated staff at Swetes Clinic for their contribution to healthcare yesterday.

Esquire Henry, of the country’s National Youth Parliament Association, and three young members of the All Saints East and St Luke constituency – Jameson Joseph, Laquanda Isaac and Daniel Soanes – expressed their appreciation for the work done by staff at the community clinic.

A certificate of appreciation was presented to the head nurse and each staff member received a treat compliments of VJ’s Bakery.