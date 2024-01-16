TG Welding Wins MPL Sherma Jackson Business League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The MPL Cool and Smooth Sherma Jackson Business League concluded on Sunday 14th January with TG Welding and Hanse on Security going home winners.

In the final, Grill Box could only manage to get 58 for 7 in their 10 overs as Mervin Higgins top-scored with 20.

In reply, Man of the Match Essan Warner cracked an unbeaten 40 to help TG Welding reach 62 without loss from seven overs with three overs remaining.

TG Welding posing with trophy Grills Box posing with Second place trophy Man of the Match Essan Warner posing with award Female Player of the Preliminaries Menova Govia

They were the only team to have played unbeaten throughout the tournament.

In the third place match, Board of Education made 97 for four in their allotted 10 overs with Man of the Match Kadeem Henry blasting 73 with three fours and eight sixes.

Hanse On Security got to the target in 8.5 overs making 102 for 3 as Demetri Lucas scored 54 not out and Melvin Charles had 30.

Isaiah Viville collected two for 13 from his two overs

The MPL wishes to thank Cool and Smooth for their continuous sponsorship, Dews Lumber Yard, Antigua Plumbing and Hardware, Cat Barton, Goody Taxi Services, Island Original, Charlie’s Service Station, Dees Service Station and Ace Enterprises, Potters Club, Bullets Club and all who contributed to this year’s tournament.