TG Welding trumps PEL Boys as Polish Concrete Floors and BoE get narrow victories in MPL

By Neto Baptiste

TG Welding chalked up the largest margin of victory in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Mandy Premier League (MPL) Sherma Jackson Business League softball cricket competition on Sunday with a seven-wicket triumph over PEL Boys at the Powells playing field.

Batting first, PEL Boys were restricted to just 44 for six in their allotted 10 overs with their best effort coming from Samuel Joshua who made 19. Essan Warner was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents, claiming two wickets for eight runs in two overs.

TG Welding then reached their target at 45 for three off just 4.3 overs. Man of the match Deran Benta led the way with the bat, hitting two sixes on his way to a top score of 18. Iverson Joseph snatched three for 23 in two overs bowling for PEL Boys.

Meanwhile, there was a narrow three runs triumph for Polished Concrete Floors and Countertops over Hanse on Security.

Batting first, Polished Concrete Floors reached 86 for four in their 10 overs with a top score of 40 from Sharmar Perriera which included three sixes. Malinga Bruney chipped in with 27, also striking three sixes.

Melvin Charles bagged two wickets for 12 runs bowling for the opponents.

In reply, Hanse on Security fell just short of their target at 83 for five in their allotted 10 overs. Kerry Mentore top scored with 30 while Andra Samuel slammed four sixes on his way to 28. Bruney, named Man of the Match, claimed two wickets for 18 runs in two overs.

In the other match contested, Board of Education (BoE) defeated the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) by just four runs.

Batting first, BoE raised 73 for seven in 10 overs with Rayn John hitting 24. Mary Browne picked up two for 17 with the ball for the opponents.

Defense Force were then restricted to 69 for three in their 10 overs. Malik Marcellin top scored with 31 in the losing effort. Tanez Francis claimed two wickets for six runs in the winning effort.

Francis was the Man of the Match with Delise Glynn was the Female Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, Time of Victory forfeited to Grill Box.