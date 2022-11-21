TG Welding stays atop MPL Business League standings with convincing win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

TG Welding’s dominance in the MPL Cool and Smooth Sherma Jackson Business League softball cricket competition continued over the weekend with a convincing 47 runs triumph over Desi Boys at the Potters playing field.

Batting first, TG Welding who sit atop the standings with 60 points, amassed 97 for seven in their allotment of 10 overs with Dillon Wills hitting a half century (54) and Vishal Gobin adding 17. Sundeep Chanda was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition with two wickets for 18 runs in two overs.

Desi Boys, when their turn at the crease arrived, were restricted to just 50 runs all out in 9.4 overs, and Chanda returned with the bat to hit a top score of 17, albeit in vain.

Andra Samuel led the charge for Desi Boys with the ball, snatching three wickets for eight runs in two overs. Kimberly Anthony picked up one wicket for 12 runs in her two overs. Dillon Wills and Stacy Bright were the male and female players of the game.

In the other match played on Sunday, Grill Box were comfortable eight-wicket winners over Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) as they move to 25 points and fourth in the standings.

Opting to bat first, Defense Force reached 79 for four in their allotment of 10 overs with knocks of 25 and 23 from Sawandi Ambrose and Vaughn Charles respectively. Hezekiah Weston claimed two wickets for eight runs in two overs.

Grill Box then easily reached their target at 86 for two in just 6.2 overs. Mervin Higgins was not out on 53 along with Weston who also batted not out for 22. Quincie France picked up the only two wickets for ABDF, claiming his two victims for 22 runs in two overs.

Mervin Higgins and Delise Glynn were the male and female players of the game.

The other scheduled contest between AFBAHLUR and Living Styles was abandoned due to a wet pitch with the teams sharing points.

ABDF remain second in the standings with 30 points, with Living Styles in third with 25. Time of Victory is in fifth place with 20 points with AFBAHLUR and PEL Desi Boys on 15 and five points respectively.