Tension at community venue over skating activities

Spread the love













Tempers flared during a meeting at the Grays Green Community Centre between St John’s Rural West constituency representative Londell Benjamin, community activists and the proprietor of Sk8 Antigua, who has been using the venue as a skate rink for the past two and a half months.

The heated discussion on Tuesday night caused an abrupt stop to roller skating activities.

While community activists contend that the court which features two basketball hoops should be left for the use of the youth of the community freely, the owner of Sk8 Antigua maintains that the complex was not being used productively before his intervention.

The parties involved in the disagreement left the court without any amicable resolution to the impasse, leaving the court once bustling with skating enthusiasts vacant again.