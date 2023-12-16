Tennis sisters win in Trinidad as Janae triumphs in singles and Jolie claims doubles title

- Advertisement -

National Under-16 tennis player, Janae George-Alexander is the new singles champion of the RBC Junior Tournament hosted Tennis Patrons Academy in Trinidad.

Janae overpowered her opponent in the final to win the match 1-6, 6-3, 10-5 and lift the sought after title. There was narrow defeat for sister, Jolie George-Alexander who lost her under-14 final 6-3, 6-3 to Trinidad’s Makeda Bain.

Jolie however teamed up with Shiloh Walker to claim the doubles title the pair of Naomi Mohammed and Paola Kalekyezi by 6-0, 6-2.

