Tennis boss not disappointed over missing Davis Cup promotion

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA) Cordell Williams said that in hindsight, he is “kind of happy” the country missed out on promotion from Zone IV at the end of this year’s Davis Cup campaign in Trinidad.

Looking back at what is being touted as the country’s best run in years, Williams explained that although the initial aim was promotion to Zone III, it became apparent that they were not yet ready for the next level.

“We did very well, and I am happy for but I am kind of happy we didn’t get promoted to Zone III, because going to Zone III means we would require a better team than what we have right now. It would have been all good and well if we had moved up this year but next year we would not be able to maintain staying up there. So for me, building the team now and get that team to move us from four to three and then that team would be able to take us from three to two. It was a good showing and we are just trying to work on getting three more players up to that level,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda just missed promotion to Zone III after losing 2-0 to Puerto Rico earlier this month.

Williams said a few tactical adjustments did the trick.

“In the past everybody said Cordell this or Cordell that but this year I took control of the team and took the team that I believe would put up a good showing. Cordell is the best player on the team and I decided that we were going to use him as a doubles player rather than a singles player. Over the years, Jody would win his match and we would team him up with one of the other guys we bring in and it just never worked out, so this year I just decided that Jody and CJ will be playing the doubles and it worked. All we need is to find two more players somewhere up in that region that can carry the other singles,” he said.

The official, who was the coach/captain of both the Davis Cup and Billy Jean Cup teams this year, believes the required talent is available and it is just a matter of pushing the through the right channels.

“We do have some good juniors on the island. Curtain Bluff has two very good youngsters and I said that come January next year that I am going to start by preparing both the Billy Jean Cup and the Davis Cup teams together. I have a problem with sports in general where we have a lot of scholarships [scholastic] but we really don’t have any scholarships sports wise,” Williams said.

Antigua and Barbuda’s team comprised Cordell Williams (Captain), Jody Maginley, Cordell Williams Jr, Rodaine Monelle and Ron Murrain.