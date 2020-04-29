Tennis boss achieves another milestone with PTR qualification

By Neto Baptiste

One of the country’s most successful tennis coaches and President of the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA), Cordell Williams Sr, has achieved yet another milestone, becoming Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) professional coach.

I an interview with Observer, Williams said his journey started some years ago but that he was happy to have reached another step in his career.

“In 1989, I had left here and went to the VanDamme Tennis Academy in South Carolina where I obtained my coaching certificate as a certified professional coach and it allows me, as a professional coach, to apply anywhere within the US organised countries and work as a certified coach,” he said.

The latest achievement allows Williams to work in the USA and other countries around the world as a professional coach.

He said, however, he has always had a passion for working here in Antigua with many of the country’s talented players.

“Being a certified coach for 30 years is a good milestone and it is something that I love doing and so as long as I have good health then I might just continue for another 30 years. Over the years, I have contributed to most of the players we have here who continue to represent the country, starting with Gardner, the Bedministers coming down to Renee Henry, Alicia Williams, D’Jeri Raymond, Shakir Elvin, Cordell Williams Jr, and now working with Brasha Dyer and the other youngsters,” he said.

Tennis, like many other sports, has been suspended amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.