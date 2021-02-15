Ten Ticketed for Breaching Social Gathering Protocols

Spread the love













The Police continue to appeal to residents of Antigua and Barbuda to desist from engaging in any form of illegal gatherings, and adhere to all Covid-19 Health Protocols.

On Sunday 14th February, ten people were ticketed by members of the Joint Task Force for breaching Social Gathering Protocols.

The group of males and females, ages 13yrs to 27yrs, were found inside a room at the Royal Cove Hotel in Jennings breaching the health protocols. They were also found without wearing face masks, and were ticketed for the offence.

The owner of the property was also ticketed for committing the said offences.