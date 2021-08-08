27.5 C
St John's
Sunday, 08 August, 2021
HomeHeadlineTen new covid cases
HeadlineHealthLocalNewsThe Big Stories

Ten new covid cases

0
420

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John Medical Centre has revealed ten (10) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 6th August 2021 at 6pm.

The Epidemiology Unit is still in the process of ascertaining whether the cases are imported or non-imported.  Once the investigation is completed, the information will be given in a subsequent publication.  

One hundred and fifty-five (155) samples were processed at Sir Lester Bird MSJMC.
Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases including Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand three hundred and thirty-eight (1338); which is inclusive of forty-nine (49) active  cases.  There are six (6) mild hospitalized cases.

Dashboard as of August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, thirty eight thousand six hundred and five (38,605) first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered of which thirty one thousand two hundred and ninety-eight (31,298) received the second dose.  


The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

Previous articleContactless digital identity and verifiable credentials ecosystem aimed to enhance financial institution’s customer experience and security
Next articleWeather system could develop into tropical depression by late Monday – NHC
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

seven + two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021