Ten new covid cases

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John Medical Centre has revealed ten (10) new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 6th August 2021 at 6pm.



The Epidemiology Unit is still in the process of ascertaining whether the cases are imported or non-imported. Once the investigation is completed, the information will be given in a subsequent publication.



One hundred and fifty-five (155) samples were processed at Sir Lester Bird MSJMC.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases including Antigua and Barbuda is one thousand three hundred and thirty-eight (1338); which is inclusive of forty-nine (49) active cases. There are six (6) mild hospitalized cases.

Dashboard as of August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, thirty eight thousand six hundred and five (38,605) first doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered of which thirty one thousand two hundred and ninety-eight (31,298) received the second dose.



The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.