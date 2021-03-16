Temporary Prison Facility Nearing Completion

Spread the love













Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph revealed Monday night that staff at the Public Works Department are working to complete refurbishment of a facility at Crabbs to house prison inmates.

The temporary facility could be ready in another day or two and will house over 30 inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, 32 prisoners, along with three correction officers, tested positive for the virus.

The asymptomatic inmates are being kept in a separate facility on the prison compound awaiting transfer to the off-site location.

On Sunday, acting prison boss Jermaine Anthony told Observer that two of the three officers were in isolation at the hospital while the third is isolating at home.