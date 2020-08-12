Teenager on attempted murder charge

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

An 18-year-old Point man charged with attempted murder relating to an incident on Saturday night made his first court appearance yesterday.

Daniel Westford appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrate’s Court regarding the apparent stabbing of 25-year-old Lashaune Charles, also of Point.

The incident allegedly occurred after an argument escalated into a fight.

According to reports, at around 10.30pm on August 8, the complainant and the accused confronted each other at a restaurant while buying food.

The complainant is said to have left and returned with a cutlass.

The accused was reportedly waiting outside for the complainant with a knife which he used to stab him several times before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and the accused was later arrested and charged with the offence.

The complainant is apparently yet to be released from hospital.

Westford will make his second court appearance on October 1 for his committal hearing.

Should the Chief Magistrate determine that there is enough evidence against Westford, she will send the matter to the High Court for trial.