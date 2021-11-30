Teen who molested his cousin to be sentenced next month

By Latrishka Thomas

On December 15, a 19-year-old convicted sex offender will find out the consequences of his criminal actions.

Earlier this month, seven of the nine jurors who sat through the trial of teenager, found him found guilty of serious indecency involving his then seven-year-old-cousin.

The jury was of the belief that two years ago, the then 17-year-old youth forced the minor to perform oral sex on him while they were at home alone.

He attempted to convince the child to commit the act by promising to allow her to use his cellular phone.

When she refused, the act was done forcibly.

The youngster, who stood trial in the High Court for over a week, was represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson.

The convict denied the allegation when he gave sworn evidence.

Nevertheless, most of the jurors believed that he was guilty.

He will be sentenced by Justice Ann-Marie Smith.