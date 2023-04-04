Teen testifies to seeing Bruce Greenaway being beaten by army men

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It was another long day in the High Court yesterday for the numerous people who gathered to observe the trial into the death of Bruce Greenaway.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin are on trial for killing 43-year-old Greenaway.

The Falmouth father-of-two’s body was found at Indian Creek on April 13 2020 – days after his family had reported him missing.

It is said that the quartet were the last persons to see the deceased.

Yesterday, as the trial continued, the prosecution, Valston Graham and Sean Nelson, managed to fit three witnesses into the day’s proceedings.

But it was the articulate testimony of a teenage boy that was the most striking.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Broodie, a cousin of the deceased, told the court that on April 9 2020 Greenaway bought groceries for his mom and then left the yard where they lived in separate houses, dressed in a long sleeved blue shirt, long pants and water boots.

Broodie said he then walked to a friend’s house which was two minutes away and played video games with two other young boys for about an hour and a half.

He said he then went outside to pick coconut from a tree in his friend’s yard and one of the boys followed while the other stayed inside.

By this time, he told the court that it was around 1-1.30pm.

After he got the coconut he sat on the wall and looked towards English Harbour and saw a red truck, three or four army guys in uniform and his once “joyful and outspoken” cousin about 150 feet away.

He said the men in camouflage were almost crowding around Greenaway while he was “on his knees in a praying position”.

He said the men slammed Greenaway against the truck and beat him before putting him in the truck and driving off.

Wendel Robinson, who represents Modeste, asked the witness if he saw anyone in plain clothes and the witness said no.

The lawyer then went on to suggest that there was only one man present with Greenaway but the witness indicated that he was not only sure but he had a “clear line of sight” and nothing was blocking his path.

Robinson also asked the witness if he saw someone pull up to assist in restraining Greenaway and the witness gave a firm no.

Sherfield Bowen, who is Warner’s lawyer, then suggested that the witness who was wearing glasses on the stand was not seeing well even back in 2020 but Broodie denied the claim.

When asked if a woman was present or anyone in blue, the witness indicated that he only saw the camouflage clothing.

Martin’s lawyer Lawrence Daniels also suggested that the witness had vision problems but the witness explained that he obtained glasses only about two years ago for the purpose of reading.

Andrew O’Kola, Martin’s counsel, participated in the trial online.

Robinson interrogated the witness on O’Kola’s behalf, again suggesting that the witness could not see clearly especially after playing video games for a long period.

The witness rejected the suggestion but admitted that he could have been further away than he estimated.

The witness was also asked if he was asked to describe the men he saw to the police and he said no.

Other evidence came from Thelbert Thwaites who was able to fill in some gaps in the timeline of events on April 9 2020.

This witness hired Greenaway to do odd jobs from time to time over the last year before his demise.

On the day Greenaway went missing he was doing some gardening at this witness’s Falmouth home.

Thwaites said when he came home that day it was a little after curfew which was 12pm at the time and Greenaway was still there.

He said he encouraged him to get to his house which was just about two minutes away but they ended up talking until a bit after 1pm.

The witness said he watched Greenaway walk down the road heading from west to east and saw a truck pull up next to him.

But Thwaites said he was called inside by his girlfriend who wanted to show him something

Robinson also questioned the clarity of this witness’s sight and then asked him how many persons he saw in the truck.

He said he thought there were four individuals in the vehicle but was not certain.

He was then asked whether any of his neighbours were around and he indicated that there were about three persons by the house west of him.

Bowen then suggested to the witness that Greenaway was not walking from west to east and the witness clarified that he was heading towards English Harbour as was the truck.

Daniels then proposed that hedges and lattice would have obstructed his view of the deceased but Thwaites shot down that claim.

The last witness of the day was Inspector Edwin Browne who in 2020 was in charge of the joint task force at Nelson’s Dockyard with the defendants and others.

He told the court that after hearing of the discovery of a body fitting the description of Greenaway he met with some members of the task force including the defendants and asked them to submit reports.

In cross examination it was revealed that the reports were for an internal investigation.

The witness only recalled getting a report from Modeste and another police officer.

Browne also told the court that he did not request a report from another officer by the name of Clint Spencer despite knowing that he too “interacted” with the deceased.

The inspector said he submitted the reports but never read them due to time constraints nor did he keep a copy.

The senior officer also shared that he is not sure of the status of the investigation.

This witness will continue giving evidence today.