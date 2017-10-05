Teen stabbed in classroom brawl

New Story

A 15-year-old Jennings Secondary School student who was stabbed in the face in class yesterday was rushed to the hospital, while his alleged 14-year-old attacker was arrested by police shortly after the incident.

The stabbing victim, Cecil Browne, a second-former at the Jennings Secondary School, told OBSERVER media that he was in a classroom before 10 a.m. when a fight started, and he went to separate the brawlers.

Browne said one of them turned on him with a pair of scissors when he tried to stop the fight.

“He [attempted to stab] me across the chest, and, when I backed up, he jam the scissors again, and stabbed me on my cheek,” Browne recounted at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre after being treated and released.

The teen said he doesn’t recall feeling any pain when he was stabbed but the youngster said he felt the warm blood gushing from his face. The wound required six sutures.

Browne said it was a female student who came to his aid and she grabbed the weapon.

The second-former said he could not recall the details after the incident but said he knew he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

When our newsroom met the student after the incident, he was still bleeding heavily from the nose some five hours later. And, he complained of tenderness in his upper jaw and said one of his teeth felt weak.

The incident, according to Charmaine Lawson, the child’s mother, occurred a day after she reported to police that her son was being threatened by a schoolmate.

The distraught woman expressed frustration and called for security to be beefed up on all school compounds to prevent another serious incident.

