Teen remanded for breaking, entering, larceny and receiving

By Latrishka Thomas

A 18-year-old youth has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing a number of items valued at over $5,000.

Jhadel Cornelius of Ovals allegedly stole four cellular phones, a bag, and $300 cash from the home of three individuals.

On May 10, 2022, the complainants reportedly went to sleep at around 5am during which time the defendant allegedly broke into their home.

They woke up and found the items missing and reported the matter to the police.

On May 17, one of complainants purchased a new phone and used her google ID to set up the phone.

She was reportedly able to find pictures of the defendant that he had saved on her mobile phone which he had stolen.

He was later arrested and charged with stealing the items worth $5,388 and receiving one phone valued at $800.

Cornelius appeared in court yesterday and was remanded after the prosecution objected to him getting bail on the basis of the fact that two warrants had to be issued for his arrest and he has another matter in the juvenile court.

The defendant’s next hearing will be on July 13 before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.