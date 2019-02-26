Teen missing for the past 5 days

Fourteen (14)-year-old Stephney Hughes of Greenbay has been missing since the morning of Thursday 21st February 2019 – five days and counting!

She may have been last seen at a Princess Margaret School sports event on the day of her disappearance, wearing black jeans, a red-and-white top, and red-and-white converse sneakers.

Stephney is described as brown in complexion, about 5ft 5ins tall and slimly built.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact either the Gray’s Farm Police Station at 462-0481, or the Youth Intervention Department at 562-8417 – without delay!

Her parents can also be contacted: her father Norris Hughes 732-4928; or her mother Shanika Williams 783-3883.