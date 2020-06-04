Teen granted bail in death by dangerous driving case

Spread the love













A Jennings teenager has been granted bail for allegedly causing the death of another teen by dangerous driving.

Nicholas Augustine, 19, was allegedly driving the silver Honda Fit car that lost control and smashed into a utility pole, fatally injuring 17-year-old Theophilus Dyett, on January 10.

Dyett was in a coma in intensive care for much of the time since the crash near Big Creek until his death on March 18.

The youngster was one of two passengers in the car at the time and was rushed to Mount St John’s Medical Centre in a critical condition.

Augustine appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason today and was released on $20,000 bail. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 deposit and provide two Antiguan sureties.

He must also surrender his travel documents and report to Johnson’s Point and Bolans police stations three times a week.

He will appear before court again on September 17