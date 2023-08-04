Teen fined for gun claims he was on way to police station to hand it in

By Latrishka Thomas

A 19-year-old man found with a gun and two different types of bullets earlier this week now owes the state $25,000, despite claiming that he intended to turn in the illegal items.

On August 1, police searched a vehicle occupied by Saquimi Christian from Ottos and Millique London of Barnes Hill and found a 9mm pistol, five rounds of .38 ammunition and two 9mm bullets.

The officers were on mobile patrol when they observed a white Noah van parked on Newgate Street near the Hao Hao supermarket. The officers approached the vehicle, identified themselves and told the teens that they would like to carry out a search to which they consented.

Christian was sitting in the front passenger seat and, during the search of his bag, the firearm and ammunition were found.

The youngsters were arrested and charged with illegal possession of the items.

During the court proceedings, Christian admitted his guilt. His lawyer, Lawrence Daniels, then presented a defence, stating that his client had been en route to the police station to voluntarily surrender the weapon when he was apprehended.

Millique London, on the other hand, denied the charges against him and the prosecution chose not to pursue further evidence against London, leading to his subsequent release.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke, after carefully considering the circumstances and the seriousness of the charges, decided to reprimand and discharge Christian for possession of the two rounds of 9mm ammunition. Nevertheless, the more significant offences could not go unpunished.

For the illegal possession of the firearm, Christian was fined $17,500. Additionally, he was fined $7,500 for the possession of the other five bullets, resulting in a total penalty of $25,000.