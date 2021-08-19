Teen fined $7K for drug possession

By Latrishka Thomas

A teenager was slapped with a $7,000 fine after he was found with a quantity of cannabis and several cannabis plants.

On August 17, police officers executed a search warrant at the Donovans home of 19-year-old Carlos Kirby.

In a bedroom, they found a bag of what resembled the controlled drug, cannabis. The defendant when asked, admitted that it was in fact cannabis and said “ah just a likkle weed officer, fuh me smoke”.

The search progressed into the yard of the premises and there the police found several cannabis trees. The plants were uprooted and counted in the presence of the defendant and they added up to 19 cannabis plants.

The cured cannabis, when weighed at the police station, was exactly one pound which is worth $2,000.

Meanwhile, the plants carry a value of $300.

Kirby was subsequently charged with possession of the cannabis and plants, as well as for cultivation of the plants.

He was unrepresented when he appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh then fined him $6,000 for possession of the drug and $1,000 for the plants.

He has until the end of the year to pay the fine or he will spend six months behind bars.