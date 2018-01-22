Teco recovering after kidney transplant

Eustace “Teco” Lake is recovering at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre following last Friday’s kidney transplant that was plagued by complications. Lionel “Max” Hurst, the government’s chief of staff, said that the surgery on the member of parliament for St. John’s Rural South took longer than expected, but by yesterday afternoon, Lake was on the mend.

“The team that took the kidney from the donor did not encounter any difficulty at all, but with Teco Lake, there was a little bit of a problem and it took them until about 10 p.m., and he is doing well. It will take a couple of days before he can leave the hospital. The donor has already been discharged,” Hurst told OBSERVER media.

In January 2017, the minister of Public Works was hospitalised at a private medical facility, but he, was rushed to Mount St. John’s Medical Centre later that evening as his condition worsened. There he was placed in a medically induced coma. While in the Intensive Care Unit, Lake was placed on a ventilator and was unable to communicate because he was heavily sedated. Lake was reportedly suffering from kidney disease.

Thursday was the first anniversary of the first kidney transplant successfully conducted at the country’s lone government-run hospital.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)