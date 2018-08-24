Technical director praises youth coach, predicts bright future

New Story

National coach, Desmond “Zico” Bleau, has come in for high praise from the country’s’ football technical director, Rolston “Debu” Williams, following the exploits of the boys’ national under-14 squad in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series in St. Kitts.

Williams, who also traveled with the team as they competed in Group A alongside host St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica, Montserrat and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said Bleau has always displayed great potential as a coach and was highly impressive on his recent outing.

“I worked [previously] with Zico with the 15’s that went to the IMG of which Schyan Jeffers was the head coach and Zico was the assistant coach. I saw the ability in Zico to become a very good coach. He is very tactical and he is highly technical in his work and he is very serious about his work and not only about football but he has been able to educate the youngsters as it pertains to life skills. I was happy when the opportunity came, to put Zico in that position,” he said.

Antigua and Barbuda finished second to St. Vincent & the Grenadines in Group A after losing 4-0 to the Vincentians in their final contest. It was their only loss of the competition.

Williams believes that Bleau will continue to coach at the national level once willing to accept the challenge.

“As long as I am around I think that I will always look at Zico, especially with the young ones, to work with them; he sat and passed his C license and I only think that these are the individuals that you try to bring through the programme. He is a former national player and these are the individuals you should try to bring through the programme,” he said.

“We need a new impetus of coaches in the programme because you cannot continue to go the same way all the time. If persons are doing well in their coaching license then they should be able to get an opportunity also,” he added.

The young Benna Boys ended their campaign with a record of two wins, one draw and a loss.

They defeated host team St. Kitts in their opening encounter 2-0 with goals from Alexander Moody Stuart and Dajan Barthley.

The youngsters then played to a 1-1 draw with Dominica before edging Montserrat 2-1 with goals from Tyrique Thwaites and Dionte Jules.