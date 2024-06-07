Tears, tributes and anger for Mannie James as loved ones bid final farewell

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

They cut a poignant figure as they stood before the congregation, two miniature versions of Mannie James, to pay tribute to their fallen father in rhyme.

Manique and Monya James read their words in front of mourners at Barnes Funeral Home with poise. It was only later, after the service ended, that the weight of the day would take its toll on James’ little girl, who sobbed as her daddy’s casket was wheeled out of the chapel.

Around two dozen people attended yesterday’s funeral to honour James’ life – one brutally cut short during an apparent shootout with law enforcement officers.

Almost 11 months after witnessing their father being gunned down in Gray’s Farm aged just six and eight, James’ two children, their mother and James’ partner Mariesa Hixon, loved ones and well-wishers turned out to lay him to rest.

Precisely how events unfolded on that fateful night of July 31 remain unclear. Updates on the investigation launched afterwards have been frustratingly absent. Observer’s repeated attempts for clarity have been consistently stonewalled by police. Reports suggest the fatal shot was fired by a Defence Force officer, but yesterday the force also declined to comment.

What police have admitted is that James was unarmed when he was killed and that at least one of the shots fired was at his retreating back.

Things appear to have taken a deadly turn amid a routine stop-and-search operation carried out by police and soldiers in Lauchland Benjamin Drive. When ordered to stop, James apparently sped off, triggering a high speed pursuit.

Police claim shots were fired from the vehicle to which they responded by firing back. Two occupants are said to have leaped from the car during the chase and fled on foot, while James continued driving, eventually abandoning the car in Gray’s Farm and running as officers fired after him. He was pronounced dead later that night.

No weapon was found on James’ person or in the vehicle he was driving. The SUV was discovered to be unlicensed, which was suggested as a possible reason for the occupants attempting to evade capture.

Thursday’s funeral – for which Hixon was asked to foot the bill for the chapel – was brief and simple.

Led by Pastor Uriah Taylor, mourners sang ‘Farther Along’ and ‘Great is Thy Faithfulness’. Hixon read a scripture and Pastor Taylor encouraged James’ loved ones to collectively step into the role of father to James’ children in his absence.

“Don’t forget them,” he told the congregation, “you all have to make sure they go to school and have food to eat.”

James, 43, from Bendals had been the family’s breadwinner, earning a living selling jet ski tours on Jolly Beach. He was described by friends and family as a peaceful, hardworking man.

Among those gathered yesterday was UPP Senator Johnathan Joseph and lawyer Leon Symister who told Observer he has taken up the case on behalf of the community.

“The police have been very tight-lipped abut the investigation, but we have sources that inform us reliably that they have identified the shooter from the group of officers that was there and it seems like they just want to keep this hushed-up,” Symister said.

A police statement issued shortly after the incident said the force was “saddened by the unfortunate outcome” and expressed “sympathy to the victim’s family.”

The irony that it was a police vehicle that yesterday led the funeral procession carrying James’ body to the New Winthorpes burial site would not have been lost on many.